Brewers' Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams throw 9 hitless innings vs. Yankees in game tied 0-0

Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams combined for nine hitless innings against the New York Yankees in a game that was tied 0-0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams combined for nine hitless innings Sunday against the New York Yankees in a game that was tied 0-0.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Devin Williams relieved. Burnes' pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Milwaukee has two no-hitters. Burnes combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers' second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021, while throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan to submit referendum petition signatures Monday2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Falcons open season against Panthers
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 injured in drive-by shooting near SW Atlanta park, police say
4h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
2h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
2h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

UPDATED
Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
22m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Overdose-reversing drug administered to puppy after possible fentanyl exposure in...
2m ago
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev playing for US Open men's title in a rematch from 2...
4m ago
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
9h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top