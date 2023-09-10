Frelick leaping catch preserves no-hit bid in 10th, Yankees and Brewers tied 0-0

Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch against the wall of an Anthony Volpe drive for the final out of the 10th inning to deny the game-ending run, preserving a no-hit bid by Brewers pitchers against the New York Yankees

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch against the wall on an Anthony Volpe drive for the final out of the 10th inning to deny the game-ending run Sunday, preserving a no-hit bid by Brewers pitchers against the New York Yankees.

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe combined for 10 hitless innings,

With the game 0-0 and runners on first and second, Flelick jumped to make the catch and elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Williams relieved. Burnes' pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Milwaukee has two no-hitters. Burnes combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers' second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021, while throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

SEASON OPENER
Falcons pull away late to down Panthers 24-101h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan to submit referendum petition signatures Monday
4h ago

Credit: File photo

Newton County man who shot younger brother 13 times convicted of murder
1h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
4h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia Monday
4h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

UPDATE
Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Purdy throws 2 TDs in return from elbow surgery; 49ers drill Steelers 30-7 in season...
6m ago
Bijan Robinson outshines top pick Bryce Young as Falcons knock off Panthers 24-10
7m ago
Deshaun Watson runs for TD, Browns bottle up Joe Burrow in 24-3 win over Bengals in...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
11h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top