Nation & World News

Breweries and maple syrup producer among Vermont businesses hit by Trump's tariffs on Canada

Business owners from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border have gathered in Vermont to share their experiences with the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, left, and Marie-Claude Bibeau, a Canadian member of parliament representing Compton-Stanstead, talk at a roundtable event about the Trump administration's tariffs with U.S. and Canadian business owners, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Newport, Vt. (AP Photo/Amanda Swinhart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, left, and Marie-Claude Bibeau, a Canadian member of parliament representing Compton-Stanstead, talk at a roundtable event about the Trump administration's tariffs with U.S. and Canadian business owners, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Newport, Vt. (AP Photo/Amanda Swinhart)
By AMANDA SWINHART and HOLLY RAMER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Business owners from both sides of the U.S.-Canada border gathered Tuesday in Vermont to share how the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs have affected their industries.

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and repeated comments that Canada should become the 51st state have infuriated Canadians, and many are boycotting American goods in response.

“What’s going on in Canada is without precedent. The threat is over and above tariffs right now,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, a Canadian member of parliament representing Compton-Stanstead. “And I’m even a bit a bit emotional when I say that because it’s a threat against our sovereignty.”

The 18 participants in the roundtable discussion included breweries, a maple syrup producer, a furniture company, an electrical company and a ski resort.

Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, said he is disturbed by Trump’s actions, which he said have affected what has long been a stable and valuable relationship.

”There’s no place for this,” said Welch, who hosted the meeting. “We are neighbors. We’re allies. We’re friends. And I want to keep it that way.”

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. In Vermont, trade with Canada accounted for more than a third of the state's exports and two-thirds of its imports last year. According to Welch, one in four of the state's businesses rely on trade with Canada, and they cannot afford to absorb a 25% hike on imports.

“Everybody knows, except apparently President Trump, that the people who pay the tariffs are the people who buy the products,” Welch said in a Senate floor speech last week.“This is really, really stupid. This is going to hurt Vermont.”

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford prepares to speak to an American news outlet in his office at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Canada's Vasek Pospisil and Serbia's Novak Djokovic talk tactics during their double match against during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes, File)

Credit: AP

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

