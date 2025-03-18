Breweries and maple syrup producer among Vermont businesses hit by Trump's tariffs on Canada

The 18 participants in the roundtable discussion included breweries, a maple syrup producer, a furniture company, an electrical company and a ski resort.

Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, said he is disturbed by Trump’s actions, which he said have affected what has long been a stable and valuable relationship.

”There’s no place for this,” said Welch, who hosted the meeting. “We are neighbors. We’re allies. We’re friends. And I want to keep it that way.”

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. In Vermont, trade with Canada accounted for more than a third of the state's exports and two-thirds of its imports last year. According to Welch, one in four of the state's businesses rely on trade with Canada, and they cannot afford to absorb a 25% hike on imports.

“Everybody knows, except apparently President Trump, that the people who pay the tariffs are the people who buy the products,” Welch said in a Senate floor speech last week.“This is really, really stupid. This is going to hurt Vermont.”

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.