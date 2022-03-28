Brewer Carlsberg pulls out of Russia over Ukraine war

Any profits generated during the humanitarian crisis will be donated to relief organizations, Carlsberg said.

In the Netherlands, Heineken said that its business in Russia “is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia.”

It said it is seeking an “orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws.”

Heineken will continue to pay its 1,800 staff in Russia through the end of the year. The company says it will not profit from the sale of its Russian operations and expects to take a 400 million-euro ($438 million) charge as a result.

Earlier this month, Carlsberg said it was immediately stopping new investments and exports to Russia with ’t Hart saying then that the stop also includes exports from other Carlsberg Group companies to Baltika Breweries.

Russia and Ukraine are the two main markets for Carlsberg in central and eastern Europe.

Baltika Breweries was established in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in 1990 and is the leading exporter of Russian beer, with the company’s products offered in more than 75 countries, including Western Europe, North America and the Asian Pacific region.

