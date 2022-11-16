ajc logo
X

Brendan Fraser says he won't participate in Golden Globes

National & World News
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won’t attend the Golden Globes in January if he’s nominated

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, says he won't attend the Golden Globes in January if he's nominated.

In 2018 , Fraser said that the was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk, a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said the incident took place at a Beverly Hills, California, luncheon in 2003. Berk, a member from South Africa, was expelled from the HFPA last year after calling Black Lives Matter "a racist hate movement."

Last year's Golden Globes were all but canceled after the organization was plunged into scandal over ethical indiscretions and the revelation that the group then included no Black voting members. Many stars, publicists and studios said they were boycotting the Globes. Earlier this year, the HFPA, after reforms, said the 80th Golden Globes will be broadcast January 10 on NBC.

But Fraser won't be there.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser told GQ Magazine in an cover story published Wednesday. Asked whether he'll be involved with the ceremony if nominated, Fraser said, "No, I will not participate.

“It’s because of the history that I have with them," Fraser added. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

In Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which opens in theaters Dec. 9, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher living with obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. He's nominated for outstanding lead performance at the upcoming Gotham Awards and is widely considered a likely best actor nominee at the Academy Awards.

After an internal investigation, the HFPA concluded that Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser, who in 2003 had recently starred in the acclaimed drama “The Quiet American." But the HFPA said it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.” Berk remained a member of the group until his expulsion in 2021.

“I knew they would close ranks,” Fraser told GQ. “I knew they would kick the can down the road. I knew they would get ahead of the story. I knew that I certainly had no future with that system as it was. ... I think it was because it was too prickly or sharp-edged or icky for people to want to go first and invest emotionally in the situation.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family7h ago

Credit: Malcolm Jackson/ProPublica

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
7h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Fulton grand jury probe of Trump
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races
6m ago
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
6m ago
Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story
7m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
9h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
21h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top