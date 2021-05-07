Breeze eases plan to rely on students as flight attendants

The Association of Flight Attendants had criticized Breeze's original plan, saying that the college-student requirement would prevent people from turning the job into a career.

“It attempted to take us back more than 60 years,” union President Sara Nelson said Friday. She said she is still concerned about the pay and shifting costs to workers.

Utah-based Breeze plans to carry leisure travelers to smaller cities that have been overlooked or abandoned by larger airlines. The airline hasn't said which cities it will serve, but Neeleman has hinted it will start in the Southeast, including Florida.