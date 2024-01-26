Bree Hall makes go-ahead 3 as No. 1 South Carolina rallies past No. 9 LSU 76-70

Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 13 rebounds for LSU. Angel Reese had 15 points and eight rebounds but fouled out with 4:02 left and the Tigers clinging to a 67-65 lead. Johnson hit two free throws to tie it, and LSU made only one basket the rest of the way — a 3-pointer by Hailey Van Lith that tied the game at 70-all with 1:42 left.

Van Lith finished with 12 points. Mikaylah Williams scored 12 and Flau'jae Johnson had 10.

LSU led 24-18 after one quarter and 41-30 late in the second, but the Gamecocks closed the period with a 6-0 run, including a 3 by MiLaysia Fulwiley at the buzzer.

South Carolina took its first lead since the first basket of the game when Cardoso converted a layup for a 63-61 advantage with 6:06 left in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks improved to 5-0 against ranked opponents and face only one more team in their final 11 regular-season games that’s currently ranked — No. 8 UConn, which visits on Feb. 11.

LSU: Coach Kim Mulkey dropped to 1-4 against South Carolina — 0-3 in three seasons with LSU and 1-1 in her 21 seasons with Baylor. Her only win over the Gamecocks came in a regional semifinal of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, which concluded with Baylor capturing its third national title under Mulkey.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday.

LSU: At Mississippi State on Monday.

