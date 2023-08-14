Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record with 3rd 40-point game this season, Liberty beats Fever 100-89

Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 100-89 and set a franchise record for wins in a season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
50 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 100-89 on Sunday and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

New York (24-6) has won six games in a row and 10 of its last 11.

Stewart, who scored 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever on May 21 and a 43-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on July 5, became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season. Stewart joins Diana Taurasi (4) and Maya Moore (3) as the only players to top the 40-point plateau three times in their career.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Liberty, Betnijah Laney scored 12 and Sabrina Ionescu 10. Courtney Vandersloot scored just four points on 1-of-7 shooting but finished with 14 assists.

Ionescu hit two 3-pointers, giving her 101 made 3s this year to join Taurasi and Kelsey Plum as the only players in league history with 100-plus 3s in a single season.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and Erica Wheeler 21 to lead Indiana (8-23). Aliyah Boston added 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists and NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

HAPPENING TODAY
Fulton DA expected to begin presenting Trump case2h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Ava Duvernay among speakers to grace TEDWomen stage in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Ava Duvernay among speakers to grace TEDWomen stage in Atlanta
1h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
1h ago
The Latest
Search efforts in Hawaii starting to move a little faster, official says. Follow live...
10m ago
A throng of interfaith leaders to focus on combating authoritarianism at global gathering...
20m ago
Rights group urges rapid international intervention to end spiraling gang violence in...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
14h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top