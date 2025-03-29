Breanna Stewart re-signs with the New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart re-signed with the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced.

The move wasn't a surprise after she helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA championship last year. Stewart has won three league titles, the first two coming with Seattle. She earned WNBA MVP honors twice and was Finals MVP twice.

“Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” New York GM Jonathan Kolb said. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable — she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York.”