Breanna Stewart re-signs with the New York Liberty

Nation & World News

Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart re-signed with the New York Liberty on Saturday, the team announced.

The move wasn't a surprise after she helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA championship last year. Stewart has won three league titles, the first two coming with Seattle. She earned WNBA MVP honors twice and was Finals MVP twice.

“Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” New York GM Jonathan Kolb said. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable — she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York.”

Stewart has averaged 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in her two seasons in New York. She also had 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The 30-year-old Stewart came to the Liberty in 2023 to be closer to her home in Syracuse, New York. She played the first seven years of her career in Seattle after she was drafted first by the Storm in 2016.

Stewart had arthroscopic surgery on her right meniscus earlier this month and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp next month. She spent the offseason playing at Unrivaled — the 3-on-3 league that she co-founded with Napheesa Collier. Stewart averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, but her team missed the playoffs.

The Liberty have their entire starting five back from last season's title run, which saw New York beat Minnesota in a decisive fifth game. The team also added guard Natasha Cloud in a trade.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

