Bream selected as Fox Sunday host; Wallace gets CNN show

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said in a statement Thursday. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Bream is also the first franchise author of the Fox News book imprint, where she has written two books on women and the Bible. She was a corporate lawyer before entering journalism.

Wallace, the only Fox News personality to moderate a presidential general election debate, told The New York Times after leaving that he no longer felt comfortable with the programming there. He signed on to host a program at the CNN+ streaming service. The streaming service was shuttered this spring after only a few weeks on the air.

His interview show, “Look Who's Talking to Chris Wallace,” landed on the HBO Max streaming service. CNN said his weekly television show will air the highlights of interviews first shown on HBO Max.

Wallace has also surfaced as a commentator on CNN, particularly on weekday mornings, and that role is expected to continue.