'Breaking Bad' star praises streaming ahead of Super Bowl ad

“These shows live, hopefully, forever on these platforms,” Paul said. “New people are getting introduced to it all the time and it’s just so easy to find.”

His comments came soon after HBO pulled the plug on "Westworld," which Paul starred in, and removed the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama entirely from its streaming platform, HBO Max.

“It was hard because that’s our family, our film family. And so it’s rough not to be able to say a proper goodbye,” Paul said of the move.

“Westworld” received more than 50 Emmy nominations and won nine awards from the TV academy.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week that it had struck a deal with The Roku Channel to stream “Westworld” and other shows after they abruptly scrapped and removed a handful of HBO original titles from HBO Max in December.