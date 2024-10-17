‘Breaking Bad’ star appears in ad campaign against littering in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The indelible lead character from the “Breaking Bad” streaming series has a new starring role in a public service ad campaign against littering in New Mexico.

The 15- and 30-second ad spots were unveiled Thursday at an arthouse movie theater in Santa Fe's urban railyard district. Local officials hope actor Bryan Cranston 's brief reprise of the character Walter White will draw new awareness to the impacts of everyday litter and illegal dumping of trash, tires and appliances.

The ad is titled “Breaking Bad habits," and it depicts White rolling a steel drum into the remote New Mexico desert before using it to collect and dispose of litter by hand. The maniacal chemist-turned-drug dealer tells viewers in a menacing voice to “keep litter out of my territory."