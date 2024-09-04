Breaking: Huge police presence at Barrow County school
Nation & World News

Break in the weather helps contain a wildfire near South Dakota's second-biggest city

Firefighters battling a wildfire near South Dakota’s second-largest city caught a big break Wednesday — from the weather
Smoke spreads from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Madison Willis/Rapid City Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke spreads from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Madison Willis/Rapid City Journal via AP)
By JIM SALTER – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Firefighters battling a wildfire near South Dakota's second-largest city caught a big break Wednesday — from the weather.

The First Thunder Fire was reported Monday just a few miles from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area were being told to pack their bags, gather vital belongings and be prepared to leave.

The fire burning nearly 160 acres was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather — Tuesday's high in Rapid City was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius), well above the normal early-September high of 75 (23.9 Celsius). Winds gusted to 45 mph.

By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid.

“Firefighters got a good handle on the wildfire last night,” an update from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said. “It’s currently at 157 acres. Weather conditions are very favorable today. They are mopping up a large portion on the west side and are hoping to get everything contained and under control today.”

Officials don't yet know what caused the fire that burned across a steep, rocky area. No structural damage was immediately reported.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said those who live in the Rapid City area are in a “red zone,” where wildfires can happen at virtually any time.

“You need to be prepared for that,” Harvey said at a news conference Tuesday. “These kind of events can happen on a year-round basis. There is no longer a defined fire season.”

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun on Tuesday had urged residents to gather up key documents such as birth certificates, social security cards and vital financial information, along with priceless photographs and prescriptions.

Residents living near the fire also were urged to come up with a plan for what to do with pets if evacuations are necessary. A Rapid City animal hospital was prepared to take in small animals. For larger animals, a fairgrounds was set up for displaced livestock.

Smoke billows from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

6,000 feet of power lines fall, igniting residential, brush fires 2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 dead after small plane crashes into row of townhouses in Oregon, TV station reports
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services

1 injured after FedEx truck crashes into Gwinnett home
Placeholder Image

Update: Pea-sized hail forecast with thunderstorms in Georgia Sunday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The US is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the...5m ago
Anthony Roth Costanzo sings 7 roles in madcap `Marriage of Figaro' at New York's Little...6m ago
Atlantic City casino workers plan ad blitz to ban smoking after court rejects ban15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon