Brazil's Senate to investigate after alleged Yanomami rape

Two days later, Federal Police flew to the remote community of Aracaça. The department said in a statement afterward that they had found no evidence of a girl's murder. Yanomami leadership, however, said in its own statement that the miners had coerced residents into denying the murder.

“Rape and death have become commonplace in the densely invaded areas of Yanomami Indigenous land,” Carlos Fausto, an anthropologist from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, told The AP via text.

Fausto referenced a report “Yanomami Under Attack,” published last month by the Hutukara Yanomami Association. It cites an unnamed Yanomami woman as saying there have been three rapes and murders of Indigenous teens since 2020.

Environmental and Indigenous advocacy groups estimate there are some 20,000 illegal miners now in Yanomami territory, which is roughly the size of Portugal. The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed there are far fewer, only 3,500 invaders. The total Indigenous population there numbers about 29,000, according to the Hutukara association.