Brazil's President Lula set to undergo hip replacement surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to undergo hip replacement surgery Friday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DIANE JEANTET – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to undergo hip replacement surgery Friday, a procedure likely to put a temporary halt to his frequent international trips but otherwise not disrupt his activities.

The 77-year-old leader should spend a few days in the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in the capital, Brasilia, before heading back to the presidential palace early next week, said Andrea Cordeiro of the president’s press office.

“The impact of Lula’s surgery will probably be small and should not affect the decision-making process or negotiations in a significant way,” said Paulo Calmon, a political science professor at the University of Brasilia.

“It is very likely that Lula, even in recovery, will continue to influence main decisions and will certainly demand to be informed of everything that is happening,” Calmon added.

Hip replacement surgery is a common procedure, which usually takes one to two hours, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Recovery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks.

Many patients initially use a cane, crutches or a walker until balance and strength improve, to avoid falls that could jeopardize the surgery's success, says the orthopedic organization. The Brazilian newspaper O Globo said Thursday that Lula would use a walker. His press office could not confirm that information.

Lula is the oldest president in Brazil’s history. During the election campaign last year, he often joked that despite being over 70, “I have the energy of a 30-year-old and the lust of a 20-year-old.”

Having served two previous presidential terms, in 2003-2010, Lula said during the campaign that if he won he had no intention of running for a fourth four-year term. But in July, he said that U.S. President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign was an “encouragement” for him to run again in 2026.

Lula has been busy since taking office Jan. 1 from the man he defeated in the October 2022 runoff election, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. After vowing to "bring Brazil back" onto the world stage, Lula has traveled to 21 countries, including United States, China, France, India, Argentina and Angola.

"He tried to include all these crucial trips before the surgery," said Oliver Stuenkel, an associate professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo. “Now he can’t continue to travel like that.”

This week the president wore a mask to public events, following medical directives to lessen the risk of contracting a respiratory illness before his operation.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING UPDATE
Bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs will remain closed until summer 20245h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Matt Olson sets Braves’ modern single-season RBI record
1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING NEWS
Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Not the norm’: Fatal triple shooting rocks West End neighborhood
8h ago

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

David Montgomery runs wild as Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North
6m ago
Hawaii authorities search for man with handgun after he gets into scuffle on Army base...
23m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, with most regional markets closed after Wall St...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
12h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top