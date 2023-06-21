X

Brazil's Lula sees Pope Francis in 'very friendly' encounter on busy day in Rome

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has given Pope Francis a warm hug as he arrived for a meeting

ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threw his arms around Pope Francis and gave him a big hug as he arrived Wednesday for what the Vatican said was a “very friendly” reunion of two old friends.

The Argentine pope seemed in particularly good spirits as he hosted Lula for around 45 minutes, just days after getting out of the hospital following abdominal surgery. Standing up, Francis presented Lula with a brass plaque of a flower entitled "Peace is a fragile flower." Francis told the Brazilian leader: "We're in a time of war; peace is very fragile."

Lula then met with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Venezuelan “substitute” in the secretariat of state. According to a Vatican communique, they discussed regional socio-political issues as well as the promotion of peace, the fight against poverty and inequality and respect for Indigenous peoples and protection of the environment.

The meeting came amid a busy day for Lula in Rome, which included meetings with the Italian president, premier and mayor of Rome, as well as the center-left opposition leader.

Lula was accompanied to the Vatican by his wife who gave the Pope a statuette of “Our Lady of Nazareth.” She invited him to visit Brazil in October for a celebration in her honor in Belém, state of Pará, in the heart of the Brazilian rainforest, reports said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In Atlanta speech, FBI director defends bureau’s work2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: After delays, Charleston museum focused on Black experience to open
24m ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

Publix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot
36m ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

Publix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot
36m ago

Polestar brings showroom to The Battery
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Homicide detective weeps in trial of deputy who failed to confront Parkland high school...
5m ago
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist...
13m ago
Foundations buoy a new movement of renters’ activism
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
21h ago
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top