Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazil's former President Bolsonaro undergoes new surgery for bowel obstruction

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing a new surgery in Brasilia
Supporters pray for the health of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after transferring to a DF Star hospital with abdominal pain in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Supporters pray for the health of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after transferring to a DF Star hospital with abdominal pain in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 hour ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing a new surgery Sunday morning in Brasilia, his doctors said.

The conservative leader has been hospitalized since Friday due to a bowel obstruction related to long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018. Doctors at the DF Star Hospital said new imaging exams revealed the need for surgery to remove intestinal adhesions and reconstruct the abdominal wall.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since the attack at a campaign event before Brazil's 2018 presidential election. He underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.

Bolsonaro was admitted Friday to a hospital in Santa Cruz, a small city in Rio Grande do Norte, and later transferred to a hospital in the state’s capital, Natal. On Saturday, his family requested his transfer to Brasilia, doctors said.

Bolsonaro was set to start a trip across the Northeastern region to promote his party's right-wing agenda, eyeing next year's presidential election, though he himself is barred from running. The region traditionally has been a political bastion of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Supporters hold a vigil for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he transferred to a DF Star hospital with abdominal pain in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

DF Star Hospital, where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro transferred after being hospitalized for abdominal pain, is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Participants sing Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" on the opening day of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Credit: AP

Osaka Expo opens in Japan offering a vision of the future. Here's what to know

6m ago

Late Van Dijk goal sees Liverpool move to within six points of the Premier League title

12m ago

Trump is 'fully fit' to serve as commander in chief, his doctor says after recent physical

13m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says