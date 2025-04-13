Brazil's former President Bolsonaro undergoes new surgery for bowel obstruction

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is undergoing a new surgery Sunday morning in Brasilia, his doctors said.

The conservative leader has been hospitalized since Friday due to a bowel obstruction related to long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018. Doctors at the DF Star Hospital said new imaging exams revealed the need for surgery to remove intestinal adhesions and reconstruct the abdominal wall.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since the attack at a campaign event before Brazil's 2018 presidential election. He underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.