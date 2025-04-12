Nation & World News
Brazil’s former president Bolsonaro transferred to Brasilia after hospitalization for abdominal pain

Doctors say former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being transferred by medical aircraft from northeastern Brazil to the capital Brasilia after being hospitalized with abdominal pain
DF Star Hospital, where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro transferred after being hospitalized for abdominal pain, is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Updated 50 minutes ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transferred Saturday by medical aircraft from northeastern Brazil to the capital Brasilia after being hospitalized with abdominal pain a day earlier.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Friday morning while traveling in northeastern Brazil. The pain was caused by a bowel obstruction and was related to long-term effects of being stabb ed in the abdomen in September 2018, his doctors said.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since the attack at a campaign event before Brazil's 2018 presidential election. The conservative leader underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.

“After so many similar episodes over the past few years, I had gotten used to the pain and discomfort. But this time, even the doctors were surprised,” he said in a social media post Saturday, adding that a longtime physician told him it was “the most serious case since the attack.”

Bolsonaro also said he would likely undergo another surgery. Earlier on Saturday, doctors at Rio Grande Hospital in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte told journalists he was stable and not in need of emergency surgery, said further procedures would depend on his recovery.

Doctors also that the transfer to Brasilia was requested by his family and would happen Saturday afternoon.

The far-right leader was admitted to a hospital in Santa Cruz, a small city in Rio Grande do Norte, and later transferred to a hospital in the state's capital, Natal. Bolsonaro was set to start a trip across the region to promote his party's right-wing agenda, eyeing next year's presidential election, though he himself is barred from running. The region traditionally has been a political bastion of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Supporters pray for the health of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after transferring to a DF Star hospital with abdominal pain in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

FILE - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media as he arrives at the Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova, File)

Supporters hold a vigil for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he transferred to a DF Star hospital with abdominal pain in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Ballots for presidential candidates are placed on a table inside a polling station, in Liberville, Gabon, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Betines Makosso)

Western Michigan's Owen Michaels (34) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the third period in the championship game of the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against the Boston University, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

