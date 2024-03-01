Brazil’s finance minister proposes global tax on the super-rich at G20 meeting in Sao Paulo

“There will be a lot of debate about this, which is absolutely natural, especially because not every country feels the same way about this problem that was brought to the G20 by Brazil,” he said.

Brazil currently has the presidency of the 20 leading rich and developing nations and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has put issues that concern the developing world – such as the reduction of inequalities and the reform of multilateral institutions — at the heart of its agenda.

“Brazil has a role to play, a legitimacy to use on the issues that need to be addressed and that are not always represented in the G20,” Haddad said, pointing to environmental, social and fiscal issues.

According to a 2023 study by advocacy group Tax Justice Network, countries around the world could lose up to $4.8 trillion in tax revenue over the next decade due to tax havens. And a report earlier this year by the EU Tax Observatory cited by Haddad, found that billionaires worldwide have effective tax rates equivalent of between 0% and 0.5% of their wealth.

In recent years, scandals such as the Panama Papers Leak and the Paradise Papers have shone a light on the pervasiveness of tax evasion and avoidance in business practices.

Meanwhile, the gap between the super-rich and the bulk of the global population has been supercharged since the coronavirus pandemic, according to anti-poverty organization Oxfam International.

“There are fewer taxes on assets today than two or three decades ago. The global movement has tended towards reducing taxation on companies and wealth,” said André Vereta-Nahoum, a sociology professor at the University of Sao Paulo.

But with inequalities soaring, more are calling for higher taxes on the wealthy – including U.S. President Joe Biden, who has pushed for a billionaire minimum income tax although the likelihood of Congress passing that proposal is minimal.

In a sign of growing global consensus on the matter, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution late last year backing stronger international tax cooperation to "make it fully inclusive and more effective."

“The difficulty is no longer putting the issue on the table, the data is there. The difficulty is arriving at a common document,” said Carla Beni, an economist from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP