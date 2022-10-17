ajc logo
X

Brazil's da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

National & World News
By MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro have clashed in their first one-on-one debate, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered more than 5% of the Oct. 2 vote. During the debates, they were largely distractions from the two obvious frontrunners.

On Sunday, the two repeatedly called each other liars during an encounter lasting about 1 ½ hours. The term was used more than a dozen times by each of the candidates in the TV Band debate that, otherwise, was less aggressive than many analysts had expected.

“You are a liar. You lie every day,” da Silva said during one exchange. Bolsonaro frequently said: “You can’t come here to tell people these lies.”

Earlier this month, da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, won the election’s first round with 48% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 43%. Polls indicate the leftist former president, who governed between 2003-2010, remains the frontrunner, though his lead has shrunk considerably.

Each candidate focused on the issues that, according to polls, represent their adversary’s weak points: for Bolsonaro, the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 680,000 Brazilians, and for da Silva, corruption scandals involving his Workers’ Party.

Da Silva and Bolsonaro are expected to take part in one more debate, days before the vote, on TV Globo, Brazil’s most popular network.

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Credit: Marcelo Chello

Editors' Picks

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota leads Falcons over heavily favored 49ers 28-14
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota leads Falcons over heavily favored 49ers 28-14
7h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

OPINION: The debate Herschel Walker needed
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Rourke

Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
34m ago
Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips
1h ago
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates begin Sunday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top