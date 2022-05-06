Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will seek audit of voting system

He added the armed forces “will not perform the role of just rubber stamping the electoral process, or take part as spectators.”

During the broadcast, Gen. Augusto Heleno, one of Bolsonaro's top advisers, denied a report published earlier Thursday from news agency Reuters claiming the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency told senior Brazilian officials last year that Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on his country's voting system.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price, speaking to reporters in Washington, said he wouldn’t comment on anything CIA director Bill Burns may have said to Bolsonaro or others.

“It’s important that Brazilians, as they look forward to their elections later this year, have confidence in their electoral systems and that Brazil once again is in a position to demonstrate to the world through these elections the enduring strength of Brazil’s democracy,” Price said.

Also on Thursday, the day after the voter registration deadline, Brazil’s electoral authority said more than 2 million Brazilians aged 18 or younger joined the rolls this year. In Brazil, voting is mandatory for anyone aged between 18 and 70, and failure to vote entails paying a small fine. Those 16 and 17 can vote, but aren’t obligated.

In the 2018 presidential election, nearly 116 million voters – out of the 147 million people registered – turned up at the voting stations.

Brazil’s electoral authority has said it has received a record number of registration requests this year. The number of young voters registering to vote between January and April rose 47% compared with the same period before the 2018 election, it said in a statement.

The surge came after local celebrities like singer Anitta plus Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo made a final push for registration amid nationwide get-out-the-vote campaigns.

___ AP journalist Matthew Lee contributed to this report in Washington.

Caption A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro look at T-shirts with images of the president, during the Labor Day and Freedom rally in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sings the national anthem during the Labor Day and Freedom rally in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption A man wearing a mask with the image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pasted on it holds a sign with text that reads in Portuguese "Supreme Court, supreme torturer for speech," during the Labor Day and Freedom rally in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption A sign with the message written in Portuguese "Supreme Court, National Shame", lays over the Brazilian flag placed there by a supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during the Labor Day and Freedom rally, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters as he arrives at the Labor Day and Freedom rally, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres

Caption Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters as he arrives at the Labor Day and Freedom rally, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres