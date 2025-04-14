Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Deadly crash closes busy Midtown Atlanta intersection
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazil's Bolsonaro remains in intensive care after 12-hour surgery

Brazilian doctors say that former President Jair Bolsonaro is conscious and remains in intensive care following a 12-hour bowel obstruction surgery the day prior
A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro prays outside DF Star hospital where he had abdominal surgery in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro prays outside DF Star hospital where he had abdominal surgery in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian doctors said Monday that former President Jair Bolsonaro is conscious and remains in intensive care following a 12-hour surgery for a bowel obstruction the day prior. The far-right leader was hospitalized due to problems related to long-term effects of being stabbed in the abdomen in September 2018.

Doctors at the DF Star Hospital said in a press conference in Brasilia that they do not expect to discharge Bolsonaro this week. Cláudio Birolini, the head of the medical team, said the former president has experienced discomfort in his abdomen since Christmas.

“That is a sign that something hasn't been going well,” Birolini said. “The beginning of this is the stabbing. After that, all surgeries of reconstruction have a role in the current situation.”

Birolini and his team said there were no complications during the procedure.

Cardiologist Leandro Echenique described the procedure as Bolsonaro's “most complex” surgery since the stabbing. The medical team expected the procedure to be as long as it was.

"It is going to be a very delicate and prolonged post-surgery," Echenique said. The former president is expected to stand trial in the next few months at Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly attempting to stage a coup in January, 2023, with riots led by his supporters in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro was admitted Friday to a hospital in Santa Cruz, a small city in Rio Grande do Norte, and later transferred to a hospital in the state's capital, Natal. On Saturday, his family requested his transfer to Brasilia, doctors said.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since the attack at a campaign event before Brazil's 2018 presidential election. He underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

DF Star Hospital, where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro transferred after being hospitalized for abdominal pain, is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Doctor Claudio Birolini talks about the abdominal surgery on former President Jair Bolsonaro at DF Star Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro pray outside DF Star hospital where he had abdominal surgery in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

DF Star Hospital, where former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro transferred after being hospitalized for abdominal pain, is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: AP

Brazil’s former president Bolsonaro transferred to Brasilia after hospitalization for abdominal pain

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro undergoes new surgery for bowel obstruction

Dominican club collapse death toll rises to 226 after woman pulled from rubble dies in hospital

The Latest

Lt. Gen. John Caine (Retired), testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine his nomination to be promoted to general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Defense, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Gen. Caine has taken over as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

10m ago

China's Xi Jinping says there are no winners in a tariff war as he visits Southeast Asia

19m ago

Former Colorado deputy gets 3 years in prison for fatally shooting man who called for help

19m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.