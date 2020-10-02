Brazil's Bolsonaro baffles evangelicals with top court pick

“It looks like an armistice with the Supreme Court and Congress after many rifts; those difficulties were becoming a minefield for the president’s future,” Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, said by phone. “It is hard to believe that the evangelical base will drift away because of the pick, but it is a sign that Brazil’s checks and balances are now on Bolsonaro’s mind.”

Brazil’s national bar association, a frequent legal critic of Bolsonaro’s, said Marques fulfills all constitutional obligations for the position and praised his legal experience.

Bolsonaro said in July 2019 that his first appointment to the Supreme Court would be “awfully evangelical.” Several members of Bolsonaro's cabinet are evangelical.

Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of Bolsonaro's staunchest evangelical advocates, called his choice “absurd” and “shameful.” In a video he posted to his social media channels, he accused the president of trying to please moderate lawmakers with a Supreme Court justice who has adopted “socialist positions” during his career, without specifying which.

“We don't need an evangelical, but someone who is awfully right-wing,” Malafaia said. "This is a total disappointment."

Malafaia added that Bolsonaro should follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently nominated federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett to become the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

The nomination of Barrett, a Catholic conservative who has openly championed anti-abortion positions, pleased the Christian conservatives in Trump's base.

Brazilian lawmaker and evangelical pastor Marcos Feliciano indicated he doesn't approve of Bolsonaro's nominee, but wouldn't break ranks.

“Once a decision is made, it is my job as an ally to hope everything will work out,” Feliciano said on Twitter. “The Bible says: Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined.”

Marques' confirmation hearings are expected to take place in Brazil's Senate in December due to mayoral elections scheduled for November.

Since his name appeared among the possible nominations on Monday, many Bolsonaro supporters had voiced their opposition. During Thursday's live broadcast on social media, Brazil’s president tried to calm his disheartened voters.

“The second vacancy will be for an evangelical, ok?," Bolsonaro said.