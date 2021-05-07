Brazil's Amazon deforestation surged in April after pledges

Alerts since last July had indicated that Amazon deforestation was retreating from its peak, but April data marks continuation of an upward trend after a five-year high in March. The data series of Brazil's national institute for space research starts in 2015-2016.

“This shows that there is no action of control of the government,” The Climate Observatory, a network of environmental non-profits, said in a statement.

It also highlighted that cloud cover in April 2021 was the greatest for that month on record, which could conceal satellite views of even more deforestation.

Days before the climate summit, a group of 15 U.S. senators penned a letter to Biden complaining of Bolsonaro's environmental track record and urging the U.S. to condition any support for Amazon preservation on significant progress reducing deforestation.