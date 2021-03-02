Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon; 1st in West Coast

The sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January by medical officials in Douglas County, Oregon. They said they received the results back on Monday night, which showed the P.1 variant.

“The P.1 variant ... appears to be related to business travel outside the United States to and from Brazil,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a statement Tuesday. “This case marks the first case of the P.1 variant in Oregon, as well as the first case on the West Coast of the United States.”