Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)

Credit: Raul Spinasse

Credit: Raul Spinasse

National & World News
Updated 20 minutes ago
Brazilian media are reporting that President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a Sao Paulo hospital with a suspected intestinal obstruction

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.

Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
British govt rushing tests to schools so classes can reopen
23m ago
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
35m ago
Yemen rebels seize UAE ship; hackers hit Israeli newspaper
48m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top