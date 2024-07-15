Brazilian police launch mega-operation in Rio de Janeiro favelas to fight organized crime

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s state law enforcement agencies launched a mega-operation with a force that includes nearly 2000 military and civil officers across ten low-income neighborhoods on Monday to regain control of areas dominated by organized crime, according to a statement by the state government.

The officers were deployed in Rio’s western zone, an area that has been the target of intense territorial disputes involving drug traffickers and militias in recent years.

The operation, which also seeks to carry out arrest warrants, has no end date. So far, police have made three arrests and have seized a car with three grenades inside.