Breaking: Georgia lands commitment from Jared Curtis, No. 1 QB prospect in the country
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazilian judge orders arrest of man over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

A Brazilian judge has ordered the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in an alleged plot to place explosives at a concert of singer Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro
Lady Gaga performs during her free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs during her free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
1 hour ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian judge on Monday ordered the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in an alleged plot to place explosives at a concert by singer Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro.

Judge Fabiana Pagel of the Rio Grande do Sul state court did not name the suspect in her ruling, but said he is a man investigated by Rio de Janeiro police as the alleged mastermind of the plot.

Police in Rio Grande do Sul state, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, said Sunday they had released a man under investigation for the alleged plot after he paid his bail.

Brazilian media reported that is the same man jailed on Monday by Judge Pagel.

Rio police did not reveal names of either of its two suspects or show images of the explosives that the alleged plotters intended to use. Felipe Cury, secretary of the Rio police, said authorities believed the suspects sought to target Brazil’s LGBTQ community.

The Rio event on Saturday was the biggest show of the pop star's career, attracting an estimated 2.5 million fans to Copacabana Beach. Security was tight at Saturday's concert, with 5,200 military and police officers deployed to the beach where fans were reveling.

More Stories

The Latest

A float rider hands candy to a Dallas police officer during a Cinco de Mayo parade in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Cinco de Mayo celebrates resilience and culture of Mexican people

9m ago

Attorney says NCAA deal should resolve judge's concerns over roster limits, criticizes Saban

9m ago

Atkinson edges Bickerstaff and Udoka to win NBA Coach of the Year

11m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

2h ago

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.