Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

Last month, the IMF slashed its forecast for growth across the region to 1.7% in 2023 — down from an estimate of 2% made in July.

Gaspard Estrada, director of the Political Observatory of Latin America and the Caribbean at Sciences Po in Paris, said that the return of a Latin American to the helm of the bank should help reduce the polarization that surrounded Claver-Carone's election and make the task of securing additional resources easier.

“It's logical that normality will return,” said Estrada.

Goldfajn previously was president of Brazil's central bank and chief economist at several major Brazilian financial institutions. He took a leave of absence from his current job as the Western Hemisphere director at the International Monetary Fund to compete for the position. He was nominated by Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.