Brazilian bishop resigns days after sexual video circulates

In 2015, he was reportedly accused of taking a large amount of money from the church and giving it to his driver, with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship. The Vatican reportedly launched an investigation at the time, and he denied the claims.

The speed with which Francis removed the bishop after the video surfaced suggests that it was the final straw, given the prior reported problems. The Vatican can sometimes take years to investigate and sanction a bishop via a thorough probe, but in this case his downfall came within days of the video surfacing.

Ferreira was not immediately reachable for comment. The pope on Wednesday named as his temporary replacement Archbishop Moacir Silva of Ribeirao Preto.

His downfall is the latest of a series of bishops who have been sanctioned for having allegedly ignored credible reports of abuse by priests in their dioceses or who themselves were accused of sexual misconduct.

The fact that Ferreira had reportedly been previously investigated, and left in his position, matches evidence cited repeatedly by survivors of clergy sexual abuse that the Vatican for decades refused to take action against bishops accused of misconduct.