Brazil voters ignore Bolsonaro's city election endorsements

“My help to a few mayoral candidates was summed up by 4 live broadcasts on social media over a total of 3 hours,” he wrote.

An adviser to the president, Filipe Martins, was more forthcoming with his disappointment, writing on Twitter that the opposition had scored significant advances.

“Either we do the necessary self-criticism, or our errors will be paid for at an even higher price in the future,” Martins wrote.

One of Bolsonaro’s biggest frustrations came in Sao Paulo, where his chosen candidate — the television presenter and federal lawmaker Celso Russomanno (Republicanos) — came in fourth place. The incumbent Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB party) didn’t garner enough votes to avoid a runoff against opponent Guilherme Boulos (PSOL party), a Bolsonaro critic.

In Rio de Janeiro, the former mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM party) tallied a wide lead over current Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos party), one of two mayoral candidates backed by Bolsonaro who will advance to a runoff.

“The vote wasn’t an evaluation of the presidential administration, but rather a political thermometer of the country,” said Mauricio Santoro, a political science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. “The voter was more cautious, trending toward more experienced and moderate politicians than the anti-system election of 2018.”

About 148 million people were eligible to vote across the country, and voting is compulsory for Brazilians between 18 and 70 years old.

Two men joke in front of the camera during municipal elections in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. Voters across Latin America's biggest country are electing mayors and municipal council members. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Residents enter a school where a mural of Brazil's late Formula One driver Ayrton Senna covers the wall during municipal elections, at a polling station in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.15, 2020. Voters across Latin America's biggest country are electing mayors and municipal council members. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Credit: Silvia Izquierdo Credit: Silvia Izquierdo