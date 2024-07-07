Brazil tops Latvia 94-69, claims spot in Paris Olympics basketball field

Brazil is going to the Paris Olympics, after a 19-0 run over the final 3:21 of the first quarter set the tone in what became a surprisingly easy 94-69 victory over Latvia in the first of four men’s basketball qualifying tournament finals being played Sunday.

Bruno Caboclo led Brazil with 21 points and Leo Meindl added 20. Caboclo made a 65-foot 3-pointer to end the first quarter — one in which Brazil was 8 for 8 from beyond the arc to take a 34-11 lead and stun the home crowd in Riga, Latvia.

“My dad was a basketball player and his dream was to play in the Olympic Games,” Meindl said. “I'm making this for me, for him and for my family. I'm feeling on the clouds.”