Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazilian judges accept charges against more Bolsonaro allies in alleged coup plot

A panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court justices has unanimously accepted charges against six more key allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro over allegedly attempting a coup to keep him in office after his 2022 election defeat
FILE - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media as he arrives at the Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media as he arrives at the Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova, File)
By GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — A panel of Brazil's Supreme Court justices unanimously accepted criminal charges Tuesday against six more key allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro over an alleged coup plot to keep him in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Last month, the panel unanimously accepted charges against Bolsonaro and seven close allies over the alleged coup plot following his loss to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and ordered the former right wing leader to stand trial.

When Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet accused Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup, he divided them into five different groups, based on their roles and positions in the alleged plot.

Bolsonaro and his closest allies, including running mate Gen. Braga Netto, were placed in the “core group,” according to the charges. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court panel reviewed charges against the second group, which Gonet said held managerial roles.

The second group includes former presidential foreign affairs adviser Filipe Martins, retired Gen. Mario Fernandes, former Federal Highway Police director Silvinei Vasques, former presidential aide Col. Marcelo Câmara and two federal police officers, Fernando Oliveira and Marilia Alencar.

These individuals coordinated actions planned by the core group, Gonet said in the indictment. These included mobilizing police officers to support the alleged coup, monitoring authorities and drafting a document intended to justify a state of emergency.

Bolsonaro and his allies have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The former president says that he’s being politically persecuted.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for more than a week, recovering from bowel surgery. On Monday, from his hospital bed in Brasilia, he gave an interview to local television network SBT and said that his trial wasn't technical, but political.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but when combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars. The former president is expected to stand trial in the next few months at Brazil's Supreme Court.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A police officer aims his weapon at protesters in Maputo, Mozambique, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Protesters dispute the outcome of the Oct. 9 elections that saw the ruling Frelimo party extend its 49-year rule. (AP Photo/Carlos Uqueio, file)

Credit: AP

Mozambique carried out a brutal crackdown on post-election protests, Amnesty says

Salvadoran President Bukele proposes prisoner swap with Maduro for Venezuelan deportees

Trump officials' defiance over Abrego Garcia's deportation is 'shocking,' appeals court says

The Latest

In this February 2025 image provided by the NFL, Mapalo “Maz” Mwansa looks on at the IMG Academy where the NFL's International Players Program train in Bradenton, Fla. (Alexa LoPiano/NFL via AP)

Credit: AP

After a crash course in football from 'Last Chance U,' Mapalo Mwansa hopes to walk NFL draft stage

8m ago

What families told the Texas Walmart gunman who killed their loved ones in a racist attack

9m ago

Rubio unveils a massive overhaul of the State Department that would cut staff and bureaus

10m ago

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.