Breaking: Pentagon: Georgia’s Fort Moore renamed back to Fort Benning
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazil rejoices over first Oscar win. 'I'm Still Here' house to be transformed into a film museum

When Spanish actress Penélope Cruz announced that “I’m Still Here” was the winner of best international film at the Academy Awards, Brazilians roared at home and on the streets, where Carnival festivities have been ongoing since Saturday
People celebrate upon learning that Brazilian film "I'm Still Here" won the Oscar for best International Feature Film in Sao Paulo, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People celebrate upon learning that Brazilian film "I'm Still Here" won the Oscar for best International Feature Film in Sao Paulo, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Spanish actress Penélope Cruz announced "I'm Still Here" as the winner of the international feature at the Academy Awards, millions of Brazilians roared at home and on the streets, where Carnival festivities have been ongoing since Saturday.

On Monday, as parties continued nationwide, many revelers took time to take a quick look at newspapers, peek on their social media and watch TV to rejoice even more for the country's first-ever Oscar victory. The film shows a family torn apart by the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for more than two decades.

"I promised I would watch ' I'm Still Here ' again tonight if it won, right after I come back from a Carnival street party, wearing my Wonder Woman costume," said Fernanda Rocha, 38, a pharmacist and tourist from Brasilia. "I live in a city where the military almost helped former President Jair Bolsonaro throw a coup just two years ago. This movie is a win against that too."

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes announced an expensive way to celebrate. His administration will buy the house where the film was shot in the upscale region of Urca, currently priced at 20 million Brazilian reais ($3.35 million) so it can be transformed into a cinema museum.

“We will make it public and open it for visitation, the place that brought Brazil's first Oscar in almost 100 years of the awards,” Paes said in his social media channels.

Rio’s O Globo and O Estado de S. Paulo, two of Brazil's most popular newspapers, had almost identical headlines: “At last, Brazil has an Oscar win.” The South American country has had four other films nominated for Academy Awards: “Keeper of Promises” (1963), “O Quatrilho” (1996), “Four Days in September” (1998) and “Central Station” (1999).

Brazilian TV and social media repeatedly showed footage from the early hours of Monday, local time, with outbursts of joy across the nation and beyond, including at Rio's Sambadrome, a stadium where the glitzy Carnival parades take place every year, over the victory of the Walter Salles-directed film. And in Mexico, a TV broadcast team was seen dancing to celebrate the win.

The film's star, Fernanda Torres, was nominated for best actress. Her defeat to Anora's Mikey Madison disappointed many Brazilians. "I'm Still Here" was also a nominee for best picture, another first for a Brazilian film. Those losses did not dampen the celebration over the international film Academy Award.

“This was our first, we want to soon have two just like our friends and rivals from Argentina,” said Paulo Almeida, 30-year-old theater actor. “I am so very happy and hopeful that this will boost our movie industry for decades, just like it did for our neighbors.”

Argentina has won the international feature at the Oscars with “The Official Story” (1986) and “The Secret in Their Eyes” (2010).

Brazilian media reported that Torres was invited to the “Champions Parade” of Rio's Carnival, which will take place Saturday with the top six performers at the samba school league. She has yet to confirm but hope among fans is high.

“She is the movie. We need to celebrate her as much as we can,” said Vania Martins, a retired teacher. “Brazilian cinema deserved this win long ago. There's movies that were even better than ‘I’m Still Here' and didn't even get nominated. I hope that this win puts a spotlight on a country that does great, great things for art too.”

___

For more coverage of this year's Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Fernanda Torres, right, embraces Walter Salles after he wins the award for "I'm Still Here" from Brazil, for best international feature film during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Walter Salles, winner of the award for "I'm Still Here" from Brazil, for best international feature film, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Revelers hold a banner that reads in Portuguese; "Life is worth it," in tribute to Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, who's competing for the best actress Oscar for her role in "I'm Still Here", at the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A reveler dressed as Oscar-nominated actress Fernanda Torres holds a cutout depicting theacademy Instagram account, next to a banner labeled in Portuguese; "Fernanda Torres' Impersonators", during a pre-Carnival street party where some dressed as Torres' beloved TV characters, in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this year's Carnival muse

‘I’m Still Here’ wins best international film Oscar, a first for a Brazilian movie

Rio's Carnival kicks off as mayor gives key to the city to King Momo

The Latest

A killer whale swims next to a grebe in the waters just off Seattle on Sunday, March 3, 2025, moments before the bird was taken under water. The orca was part of pod of Bigg's killer whales that visited Elliott Bay and amazed onlookers. (Kersti Muul via AP)

Credit: AP

Killer whales amaze Seattle onlookers with a rarely seen bird hunt

15m ago

Yankees' AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to start season on injured list with shoulder injury

18m ago

Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Russia war ‘is still very, very far away’

18m ago

Featured

State Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) speaks during a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing on election security at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Harbin is the main sponsor of SB 120, which would withhold state funding or state-administered federal money to any public school or college that implements DEI policies. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight

A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.

City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed

The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.