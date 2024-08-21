Brazil police target Tocantins' governor in investigation of COVID-19 fraud and graft

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Federal police Wednesday morning carried out search warrants against the governor of Tocantins state, as part of an investigation into fraud and graft related to COVID-19 funds, a police statement said, adding that 41 other people in the state were also targeted.

Suppliers of the pandemic-related services delivered only part of the contract to the state, despite receiving full payment, the statement said.

The governor, Wanderlei Barbosa is a target of a probe into companies that supplied social assistance services with food kits between 2020 and 2021, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the investigation.