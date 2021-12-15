Brazil police search home of likely presidential candidate

“Until this morning, I imagined that we lived, even with its imperfections, in a democratic country,” Gomes wrote. "I have no doubt that this late and disproportionate action has the clear objective of trying to damage my pre-candidacy for president.”

Gomes, who was Ceara's governor in the mid-1990s, has run for president three times, most recently in 2018 against then-candidate Bolsonaro. Upon failing to make the runoff against Bolsonaro, Gomes declined to endorse the candidate from the leftist Workers' Party.

Ahead of the next year's election, early polls show former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party holding a commanding lead, with nearly half of respondents say they intend to vote for him, according to a survey published by pollster Ipec on Tuesday. Just over 20% of people say they plan to vote for Bolsonaro and 5% for Gomes.

Da Silva took to Twitter to express his solidarity with Ciro and Cid Gomes, saying both politicians deserve respect and that the police search was needless.

Police said in their statement that investigations began in 2017, stemming from indications that a company paid bribes in order to win the contract for works on the stadium. There were indications of 11 million reais ($1.9 million) in bribes paid in cash or disguised as campaign donations, the statement said.