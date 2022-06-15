Brazil police arrest 2nd suspect for Amazon's missing pair

Indigenous people who were with expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them on the day before the two men disappeared.

He has denied any wrongdoing and claims police tortured him to try to get a confession, his family told the AP.

The search for the missing men continued Tuesday, following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river Sunday.

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen June 5 near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Federal police issued a statement Monday denying media reports that the two men’s bodies had been found.

Search teams are focusing their efforts around a spot in the Itaquai river, near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where volunteers from the Matis Indigenous group say on Saturday they found a tarp from the boat used by the missing men.

The Javari Valley has seven known Indigenous groups — some only recently contacted, such as the Matis. The valley also has at least 11 uncontacted groups, making the region the largest concentration of isolated tribes in the world.

That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Violence has grown as drug trafficking gangs battle for control of waterways to ship cocaine, although the Itaquai river is not a known drug trafficking route.

Police tape cordons an area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The search for Pereira and Phillips, who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continues following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

