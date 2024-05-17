Nation & World News

Brazil picked by FIFA to get soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup, a first for South America

Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany
President of the Football Associated of Brazil Ednaldo Rodrigues, delivers his speech , after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President of the Football Associated of Brazil Ednaldo Rodrigues, delivers his speech , after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
By LERPONG AMSA-NGIAM – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday voted 119-78 for Brazil in the reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It will be the first time the global women's tournament, first played in 1991, is staged in South America .

Brazil was strongly favored to win since October when FIFA brokered deals for the men's World Cups of 2030 and 2034. It left South American neighbors Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay getting just one game each of the 104 in the 2030 tournament that will be mostly co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

A key point for FIFA was clearing the way for its close ally Saudi Arabia to get the 2034 World Cup uncontested in a fast-track process. South American soccer body CONMEBOL's agreement to take a small part of the 2030 tournament removed it from the subsequent bidding.

The US-Mexico decision to opt out and focus on bidding for the 2031 World Cup — that decision is due next year — was another indicator of Brazil's expected win.

The Brazilian bid team hugged and celebrated on the podium after the result was announced, and described it as a victory for women's soccer, for their country and for South America.

“We are a South American country that achieved the victory for women’s soccer,” Brazil's soccer federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said before reflecting on recent flooding that has devastated parts of the country. “After the things that impact all Brazilians — a catastrophe due to the climate change — our achievement today, the first Women’s World Cup in South America, will help strengthen us.”

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s member associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 of the 211 members eligible to vote in the electronic ballot which gave three options: Brazil, BNG or abstain.

Brazil was even more favored to win the contest after ranking higher in an evaluation report by a FIFA-appointed panel.

The next World Cup votes, to endorse the 2030 and 2034 hosts, will be on Dec. 11 in an online congress held remotely.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces that Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President of the Football Associated of Brazil Ednaldo Rodrigues, left, hug FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Brazil was choosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024. Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President of the Football Associated of Brazil Ednaldo Rodrigues, delivers his speech, after Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, gives the certificate to President of the Football Associated of Brazil Ednaldo Rodrigues, right, after announcing that Brazil is chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup soccer at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Roger Fortson’s family demands justice as they prepare for his funeral

Credit: John Spink

A hot, damp summer is likely in store for Georgia. Here’s why

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Georgia moves forward with plans for metro Atlanta toll lanes

Credit: Family Photo

Fatal batting cage hit leads to lawsuit against Gainesville High staff
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Africa's election could bring a defining moment — and new complications. Here's...
31m ago
North Korea test-fires suspected missiles a day after US and South Korea conduct a...
33m ago
Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power to 900,000 homes and businesses
34m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia