Brazil: leaders call for calm after party official's killing

Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of the Workers’ Party, lamented “a tragedy resulting from the intolerance of those people,” and shared several photos of Arruda, a father of four, on his birthday party wearing a black T-shirt with an image of Da Silva.

Bolsonaro condemned the attack. “We are against any act of violence,” he said in a Monday interview at the presidential palace in Brasilia, according to newspaper O Globo. Bolsonaro reminded reporters that he was knifed and nearly died on the campaign trail in 2018.

But the far-right president also repeatedly accused the left of stoking political violence.