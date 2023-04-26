Brazil judge orders temporary suspension of Telegram

Brazil's federal government has strived to stamp out school violence with a particular focus on the supposedly nefarious influence of social media. Regulation of social media platforms was a recurring theme during a meeting earlier this month between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his ministers, Supreme Court justices, governors and mayors. The goal is to prevent further incidents, particularly holding platforms responsible for failing to remove content that incites violence.

Speaking at the April 18 meeting, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes referred to social media as a “no man’s land” where users can still get away with actions and speech that are illegal in real life, and said regulation is needed. Lula voiced his support for regulation, too.

Last year, de Moraes ordered a nationwide shutdown of Telegram, arguing it hadn't cooperated with authorities. He said in his ruling that Telegram repeatedly ignored requests from Brazilian authorities, including a police request to block profiles and provide information on a user, and gave Apple, Google and Brazilian phone carriers five days to block Telegram from their platforms.

At the time, one of Telegram's founders issued a statement saying there had been a miscommunication due to an outdated email address, and then apologized to the Supreme Court for its negligence. The platform was not taken down.

Far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies encouraged followers to join Telegram after January 2021 — the same month former U.S. President Donald Trump, an inspiration for the Brazilian leader, was permanently suspended from Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots at Capitol Hill.