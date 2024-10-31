Brazil judge gives 2 former cops long sentences for the 2018 murder of leftist icon Marielle Franco

The prosecutors had argued each man should be sentenced to the maximum possible 84 years for the three counts — double homicide, attempted homicide and driving a cloned vehicle.

As Judge Lucia Glioche finished reading the sentence, applause erupted in the room as victims’ families began to cry. Marielle’s sister, Anielle Franco, Brazil’s minister for racial equality, held a long, tearful embrace with her parents and Marielle’s daughter, Luyara Franco. Her father rested his head on the chest of former congressman Marcelo Freixo, who was her political mentor.

Brazilian law does not allow for life imprisonment, and each man will serve no more than 30 years of their sentences. Due to their sealed plea bargains, local media has reported that Queiroz and Lessa may serve 12 and 18 years in prison, respectively, including time already served. Prosecutors have denied their sentenced would be reduced.

Either way, Thursday’s sentencing is seen as only a step toward justice being done, with another trial yet to come for the men accused of ordering her killing.

Known universally by her first name, Marielle, she was raised in one of Rio's poor communities known as favelas. She became known for her efforts to improve the lives of ordinary residents. Following her election in 2016, she fought against violence targeting women while defending human rights and social programs.

Testimony Wednesday during the first day of the trial offered details about the moments preceding and following the shooting. Franco's assistant and friend who was also in the car, Fernanda Chaves, was among those giving testimony, as was Franco's mother and her partner Mônica Benício.

Choked up and often unable to talk, Benício said the last thing Marielle ever said to her was “I love you.”

“We had plans to get married with a wedding party. When Marielle died, what I felt was that they had taken away our promise of the future,” she said, later adding that the right to a just city was one of Marielle’s causes.

“Marielle also defended the right to decent housing from the perspective of the favela, the periphery, this was the theme of the city’s rights agenda.”

Both defendants participated in the trial by videoconference from prison. Lessa is in Sao Paulo while de Queiroz is in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia.

Federal authorities started investigating the case in earnest once leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in 2023.

With Lessa and de Queiroz sentenced, attention will now turn to the men accused of ordering the hit: two brothers with purported ties to criminal groups known as militias, which illegally charge residents for various services, including protection.

Guilhermo Catramby, a Federal Police detective, told the court Wednesday that the assassination was “undoubtedly” motivated by Marielle’s work regarding land rights, especially in the west side of Rio de Janeiro. Her work there was “a thorn in the side of militia interests,” Catramby said.

In March, Federal Police detained the two brothers, federal lawmaker Chiquinho Brazão and his brother Domingos Brazão, a member of Rio state's accounts watchdog. They have denied any involvement in the killing or with militias and have yet to go on trial.

In his plea bargain, Lessa told police that the politician brothers hired him and informed him that the then-chief of the state’s civil police, Rivaldo Barbosa, had signed off beforehand. Barbosa, who also denies any involvement, was arrested in March.

“To say how much my daughter is missed, what has been missed in these six years and seven months, there is no way to define it. There’s no way to define my pain, what I’ve been through over the years,” said Marinete da Silva, Marielle’s mother. “It’s a pain, it’s a lack, it’s an emptiness. It’s a heart that has a piece that was unjustly, cowardly ripped out that night of March 14, 2018.”

Sa Pessoa reported from Sao Paulo.

