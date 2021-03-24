Brazil court rules Car Wash judge was biased in Lula case

Da Silva’s attorneys, Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Martins, said in a statement that the decision was “historic and reinvigorating.”

“We proved that Moro never acted as a judge, but as a personal and political adversary of former President Lula,” they said. Da Silva is universally known as Lula in Brazil. “We suffered all sorts of illegalities in the Car Wash, some of them described in the ruling that recognized the bias of the former judge, such as the illegal monitoring of our phones so members of the investigation could follow the defense strategy in real time.”

While the decision earlier this month cleared the way for da Silva to face off against Bolsonaro in 2022 elections, it was also interpreted by legal experts as a means to head off a ruling on allegations of Moro’s bias, and in so doing preserve the convictions and credibility of Car Wash. Another justice called for a vote on the pending matter regardless.

With their 3-2 decision on Tuesday, the justices prohibited evidence gathered in the Car Wash probe about da Silva’s alleged ownership of a triplex in the beach town of Guaruja from being used in any eventual trial. The justices didn’t rule whether evidence gathered previously could be used when retrying da Silva’s other conviction, or in his other two unresolved criminal cases.

Michael Mohallem, coordinator of the Justice Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, said the ruling brings any corruption proceedings against da Silva back to square one, and solidifies his 2022 candidacy. But it also provides a glimmer of hope for others who have been jailed.

“Lula will be able to say he was persecuted by a judge who wanted to convict him. For the political campaign, that’s very valuable,” Mohallem added. “The fear is that many inmates will present cases to annul their sentences. The ruling opens that discussion.”