Brazil Carnival goes online with street parties banned

This year, all members of the band took a PCR test for coronavirus on Sunday when they arrived at studio in the south of Rio.

Desliga has been holding the parties since 2009 and the gatherings have been growing ever since.

“When everyone is immunized, we are going to have the biggest Carnival that Brazil has ever seen. Wait for us until 2022,” said Supergirl, aka Carla de Freitas, 38. “We want everyone to be healthy and protected to have fun in peace”.

Brazil is still recording an average of more than 1,000 deaths a day from the pandemic and as in many countries, immunization campaigns have been lagging. The Sambadromes of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo that normally throb with partying this time of year after being used as vaccination stations.

Rio’s mayor’s office reported that as of Sunday morning, it had closed four nightclubs that broke restriction rules and imposed seven fines for social distancing violations.

Still, some Carnival fans met in small groups of “bate-bolas” — revellers who dress up yearly in exuberant hand-made costumes each Carnival — for symbolic celebrations on Saturday.

“It’s very difficult, I’m not very emotional, but this (the cancelled Carnival) stirs emotions,” said Jonas dos Santos, who has been in charge of a group of bate-bolas for 31 years. "On the day we parade, it’s magical, fantastic. People come, the street is packed but this year we won’t have this. We feel a void, people say something is missing.”

With this year's Carnival cancelled, most showed up in the Uncle Sam themed costumes they'd used last year and made a quick dash up a single street.

One of the biggest street party associations, Blocos da Sebastiana, this year organized workshops on Carnival makeup and instruments and offered playlists of their music.

“We would like to be partying on the street but we can’t.” said Rita Fernandes, president of Blocos da Sebastian. “Streamed shows are important, but symbolic. They bring us memories of Carnival and reaffirm what it means to us.

“But it doesn’t generate the same feeling.," she added. "I did not dress up or dance in front of a screen."

A members of the "Desliga da Justica" block party get dressed in her costume in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The group's performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Musicians perform in the "Desliga da Justica" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The party was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Musicians perform in the "Desliga da Justica" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The party was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of the "Desliga da Justica" block party gets dressed in her costume in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The group's performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Members of the "Desliga da Justica" block look at their production in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Their performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Memebers of the "Desliga da Justica" block party get dressed in their costumes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Their performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of the "Desliga da Justica" block party gets dressed in his costume in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The group's performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A woman performs in the "Desliga da Justica" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The party was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of the "Desliga da Justica" block party gets dressed in his spiderman costume in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The group's performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A healthcare worker takes a nasal sample from a member of the "Desliga da Justica" block to test for COVID-19 before he participates in a recording and live broadcast of the group on social media in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Their performance was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Musicians perform in the "Desliga da Justica" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The party was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Musicians perform in the "Desliga da Justica" block party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The party was broadcast live on social media for those who were unable to participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city's government officially suspended Carnival and banned street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of a “bate-bola” or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as “fantasias” - runs past during a brief appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio’s city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of a “bate-bola” or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as “fantasias” - makes a brief appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio’s city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of a “bate-bola” or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as “fantasias” - eyes the camera during a brief appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio’s city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

A member of a “bate-bola” or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as “fantasias” - runs past during an appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio’s city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Members of a “bate-bola” or ball hitters group - men who dress up in exuberant, identical, hand-made costumes known as “fantasias” - make a brief appearance as part of a Carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the new cornavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Rio’s city government officially suspended Carnival and warns it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado