Nation & World News

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits first 3 HRs of season, including go-ahead slam, in 8-3 win over Rangers

Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning for a three-homer game and the Braves beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 for their fifth straight win
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta.The home run was d'Arnaud's third of the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta.The home run was d'Arnaud's third of the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud hit his first three home runs of the season, including a grand slam in the sixth that gave Atlanta the lead, and the Braves beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Chris Sale (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings in the interleague matchup of first-place teams.

Adolis García's two-run double off Sale in the sixth tied it at 3.

Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz (0-1) issued one-out walks to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna before a single by Michael Harris II loaded the bases for the NL East-leading. D'Arnaud lined a fastball from Latz 433 feet to left-center for his third career grand slam and second three-homer game.

After becoming the Braves' primary catcher when Sean Murphy was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 30 with an oblique injury, d'Arnaud was a surprise offensive star against the AL West-leading Rangers. He entered with six RBIs for the season before driving in six Friday night.

Given an opportunity to join Bob Horner in 1986 against Montreal as the only Atlanta players to hit four homers in a game, d'Arnaud grounded out to shortstop Corey Seager in the eighth. He hit his first two homers off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Harris added an eighth-inning homer for Atlanta.

On the day ace Spencer Strider made his first return trip to the Braves clubhouse since having season-ending elbow surgery on April 13, a healthy Sale provided a boost of confidence for the rotation. The left-hander allowed only two hits and one run in his first five innings.

Ozuna's run-scoring single in the first extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest of his career and the longest active streak in the majors.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (back surgery) threw a two-inning simulated game before batting practice as he moved closer to a minor league rehab stint. ... Rookie RHP Jack Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed seven runs in his major league debut, Thursday's 9-7 win at Detroit. “He's not going down because of what happened yesterday,” said manager Bruce Bochy, referring to the team's need for a fresh arm in its bullpen. RHP Owen White was recalled from Round Rock.

Braves: IF Luke Williams was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to share playing time at second base while 2B Ozzie Albies recovers from a broken right toe. David Fletcher, who was called up Tuesday when Albies was placed on the 10-day IL, will share time with Williams. Manager Brian Snitker said Albies is “doing a lot better than I thought he was going to be.” OF Forrest Wall was optioned to Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.92) will face Braves RHP Charlie Morton (1-0, 5.29) on Saturday night. Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 career games against Atlanta, including only two appearances since 2019. Morton is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in seven career starts against Texas.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers' Adolis García (53) is forced out at first basere by Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) after hitting a ground ball in the first inning of a basedball game Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the frist inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to a Texas Rangers batter in the first inning of a basedball game Friday, April 19, 2024, in Athens. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney works the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna drives in a run with a base hit off Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney in the first inning of a basedball game Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits a grand slam in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta.The home run was d'Arnaud's third of the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) catches a fly ball to retire Texas Rangers' Josh Smith in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote on union membership in test of UAW's plan to expand its...
17m ago
More than 2,100 people are evacuated as an Indonesian volcano spews clouds of ash
17m ago
The Heat are headed to Boston after ousting the Bulls 112-91 in East play-in finale
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president