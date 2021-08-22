Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore's 18th straight loss

John Means (5-6) yielded three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.

Soler opened the scoring with one out in the fourth when his drive cleared the wall in left field for a solo homer. Duvall's two-out double made it 3-0.

Ramón Urías hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the inning for the only Baltimore run.

A light rain fell through much of the game, but there were no delays.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 2B Jorge Mateo was shaken up after beating out an infield single in the seventh, but remained in the game. ... OF DJ Stewart (knee) returned after missing four games. He went 0 for 2 and was removed for a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

UP NEXT

The Braves return home for two games against the New York Yankees. Atlanta RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-2) starts Monday night against LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5).

Baltimore has Monday off before hosting a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles send RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5) to the mound Tuesday night against RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9), a first-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2011. He last pitched for the Orioles in 2019.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass