Braves' Spencer Strider sparkles in 1st spring start as he comes back from Tommy John surgery

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider struck out six and didn't allow a base runner over 2 2/3 innings in his first Grapefruit League appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.
The only two Boston Red Sox batters to avoid striking out against Strider were David Hamilton and Nick Sogard. Hamilton grounded to second to start the game. Sogard led off the third inning by hitting a foul pop to third baseman Austin Riley.
Strider started just two games and went 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA last year before getting shut down for the rest of the season. That followed a 2023 season in which he went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-leading 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings.
He made the NL All-Star team and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting in 2023.
Strider, 26, owns a 32-10 career record and 3.47 ERA with 495 strikeouts in 329 2/3 innings. He had made just 33 major league appearances when the Braves signed him to a six-year, $75 million contract in October 2022.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Keep Reading
Braves notes: Ian Anderson shows well in fourth start of spring
Anderson is making a bid to be in the starting rotation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023 and making only one minor-league appearance last year.
Braves notes: Spencer Strider to return to mound, plus camp cuts and tidbits on prospects
Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is scheduled to see his first game action in nearly after undergoing an internal brace procedure.
Featured
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC
Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.
How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care
The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.
Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century
The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.