Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

Strider, 23, was a surprise standout for Atlanta as he became the first pitcher in history to record at least 200 strikeouts while allowing fewer than 100 hits.

Strider was 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games, including 20 starts. He had 202 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings while giving up 86 hits.

An oblique injury has kept Strider sidelined since Sept. 18. The Braves have said they are optimistic he can return for the playoffs.

The Braves previously signed All-Star third baseman Austin Riley, who was already under team control for three more years, to a $212 million, 10-year contract on Aug. 1. The deal, the richest in team history, could keep Riley with Atlanta through 2032.

The deal with Harris runs through the 2030 season and includes a $15 million team option for 2031 and a $20 million team option for 2032. Each option year is accompanied by a $5 million buyout. If both option years are activated, the total value of the contract would be $102 million over 10 years.

