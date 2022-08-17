Braves sign rookie OF Harris to $72 million, 8-year contract

Harris is the youngest player in the majors and leads all qualified rookies with an .825 OPS.

Harris joins third baseman Austin Riley, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson and second baseman Ozzie Albies as Atlanta players whose long-term contracts include team options that carry through the 2027 season or longer.

Harris will earn $5 million in 2023 and 2024, $8 million in 2025 and 2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million in 2028 and 2029 and $12 million in 2030.

Harris was born in DeKalb County, Georgia, and was drafted by the Braves out of Stockbridge High School, south of Atlanta.

He was named National League Rookie of the Month for June.

Atlanta Braves outfielders from left; Michael Harris II (23), Robbie Grossman (15), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 5-0 in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball from New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)