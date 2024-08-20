Nation & World News

Braves sign IF Gio Urshela after Austin Riley goes on IL with broken hand

Detroit Tigers' Gio Urshela celebrates his home run against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

32 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed infielder Gio Urshela on Tuesday after placing third baseman Austin Riley on the injured list with a broken hand.

The 32-year-old Urshela batted .243 with five homers and 37 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers before he was released on Sunday.

The Braves quickly scooped him up, deciding he was the best available option with Riley expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks.

The Braves are Urshela's seventh team over a nine-year career. He spent most of this season at third base, though he's also played the remaining infield positions during his time in the big leagues.

Urshela's best season came in 2019, when he batted .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs for the New York Yankees. He has two other seasons with double-figure homers, and the Braves are hoping he can add a bit of punch to a lineup that has been decimated by injuries.

NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is done for the season with a knee injury, second baseman Ozzie Albies is recovering from a fractured wrist, and now Riley is possibly done for the year unless the Braves make an extended run in the playoffs.

Atlanta also lost ace pitcher Spencer Strider to a season-ending injury, and reliever A.J. Minter appears done as well because of a hip issue. The left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Urshela.

Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles (10) slides safely into third base as Detroit Tigers third base Gio Urshela (13) is late with the tag in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

