ajc logo
X

Braves' run reminiscent of '93 -- but stakes are different

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets this past week

Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets — then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League.

That would be the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from the Braves and are now 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip, going 64-26 since the start of June. That helped the Braves erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East, even though the first-place Mets never played all that badly.

Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night, but now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after a wild finish Sunday. Atlanta scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, only for Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to hit solo homers in the bottom half for an 8-7 Seattle victory.

The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Braves are trying to defend the World Series title they won last year. The race atop the NL East is starting to resemble another famous one involving Atlanta — from the NL West in 1993.

That year, San Francisco was 10 games ahead of the Braves in late July, then went 38-27 the rest of the way. It somehow wasn't enough. Atlanta closed on a 49-16 tear to win the division, 104 victories to 103.

That was the final postseason before wild cards, so the Giants were left out of the playoffs entirely. The Mets and Braves don't have to worry about that this year, barring a massive collapse. But the winner in this NL East chase — in which both teams are on pace for at least 100 wins — would probably end up with a bye into the Division Series. That's no small thing.

THAT TIME OF YEAR

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are an incredible 59-20 in their last 79 games, have already clinched a postseason berth. Their magic number to wrap up the NL West is down to three.

The next-lowest magic number to win a division belongs to Houston at 12 in the AL West. But as well as Seattle is playing, that could still take a little while.

TRIVIA TIME

In 1993, Atlanta and San Francisco had a combined four 20-game winners. Who were they?

LINE OF THE WEEK

There's a bit more separation in the American League wild card race now. Toronto saw to that by taking three of four at Baltimore. The Blue Jays now lead the Orioles by 5 1/2 games for the third wild card.

Toronto started that series with a doubleheader sweep Monday, and Bo Bichette homered three times in the second game. He had six hits and seven RBIs in the doubleheader.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Washington 6-5 on Wednesday night. The winning hit came with two out when Tommy Edman's drive to left field bounced off outfielder Alex Call's glove, allowing both runners on base to score.

It was the first time this season a team won after trailing by four or more runs entering the ninth. While the Nationals were batting in the top of the ninth, the St. Louis win probability dipped to 1.1%, according to Baseball Savant.

Honorable Mention: The Cardinals weren't done with big comebacks. On Sunday, they scored four in the ninth to erase a two-run deficit and went on to beat Pittsburgh 4-3. Albert Pujols put St. Louis ahead to stay with a two-run homer — the 697th of his career, moving him past Alex Rodriguez and into sole possession of fourth place on the career list.

On Tuesday night, Colorado came back from a 6-1 deficit and beat Milwaukee 10-7 in 10 innings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Glavine (22-6) and Greg Maddux (20-10) for the Braves, and John Burkett (22-7) and Bill Swift (21-8) for the Giants.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez, center, celebrates with Luis Castillo, left, Taylor Trammell (20), Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and third base coach Manny Acta, right, after hitting a walkoff solo home run after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez, center, celebrates with Luis Castillo, left, Taylor Trammell (20), Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and third base coach Manny Acta, right, after hitting a walkoff solo home run after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Combined ShapeCaption
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez, center, celebrates with Luis Castillo, left, Taylor Trammell (20), Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and third base coach Manny Acta, right, after hitting a walkoff solo home run after a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gestures to the crowd after the team defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gestures to the crowd after the team defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gestures to the crowd after the team defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Editors' Picks
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event7h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
5h ago
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston for a loss on third down during the second quarter Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Saints
7h ago
The Hawks waived guard Chaundee Brown (right), the NBA team announced Sunday.

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks waive guard Chaundee Brown
9h ago
The Hawks waived guard Chaundee Brown (right), the NBA team announced Sunday.

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks waive guard Chaundee Brown
9h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
15h ago
The Latest
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
15m ago
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
21m ago
EXPLAINER: Ukraine's nuclear power plant shutdown cuts risks
23m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
13h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
20h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top